PKK targets Turkish military base in Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Friday, elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) attacked a Turkish military base stationed in the northern part of Duhok Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that "PKK militants targeted with a drone a Turkish military base located atop Mount Sur Sagari in the Metin mountain range overlooking Al-Amadiya district, north of Duhok."

He did not provide details about the extent of the damage or casualties caused by the strike.

Notably, PKK maintains strongholds in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, where Turkiye has had a military presence for over 25 years. The conflict initially concentrated in rural areas of southeastern Turkiye but has increasingly shifted to the mountainous regions of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region.

For years, Ankara has conducted cross-border military operations, effectively controlling or overseeing large swaths of Iraqi territories bordering Turkiye.

On August 15, Turkiye and Iraq signed a landmark agreement focused on military and security cooperation, specifically targeting the PKK. The agreement included the establishment of joint coordination and training centers in Baghdad and Bashiqa.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. Baghdad has also announced its decision to ban the PKK as a political party.