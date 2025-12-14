US blocks Israeli military push in Beirut

Shafaq News – Middle East

The United States has prevented Israel from launching a large-scale military operation in central Beirut targeting Hezbollah operatives and its infrastructure, the Israeli news site Walla said on Sunday.

Citing Israeli military sources, the report indicated that under US pressure, Israel is now considering a more limited approach, carrying out precise air and ground strikes while focusing its operations on southern Lebanon rather than the capital.

Senior Israeli security officials, however, insist that a broader offensive is necessary, arguing that sustained combat over several days would be required to ‘’weaken Hezbollah’s military capabilities and limit its efforts to rebuild.’’

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue to occupy five positions south of the Litani River and have conducted repeated strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has also recorded more than 8,500 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported 335 deaths and 973 injuries during the same period.

