Federal court endorses Iraq's election results

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court on Sunday approved the final results of the 2025 parliamentary elections, a move that formally opens the path for the country’s next legislative term.

In a statement, the court noted that it reviewed the results during a closed session earlier in the day, chaired by its president, Judge Munthir Ibrahim Hussein, with all judges in attendance.

The review addressed the sixth parliamentary election cycle and relied on documents submitted by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on December 8, following the resolution of all 853 appeals filed against the results.

After examining the files, the court concluded that the voting process met constitutional and legal standards and found no violations that would undermine the validity of the outcome.

Under Article 93 (Seventh) of Iraq’s 2005 constitution, the court formally endorsed the final election results, thereby confirming the winners listed by the electoral commission.

On November 11, Iraq concluded its sixth parliamentary election since 2003, with nationwide turnout surpassing 56%. Final results ratified by IHEC showed Shiite parties securing 187 seats, Sunnis winning 77 seats, and Kurds obtaining 56 seats.

