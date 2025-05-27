Iraq's 2025 election: New "Alternative Coalition" announced

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, thirteen Iraqi political groups announced the formation of a new alliance, “The Alternative Coalition,” aiming to introduce a civil and reform-driven platform ahead of the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

In a statement, the coalition listed its members, which include the Iraqi Loyalty Movement, Iraqi Economy Alliance / Economists, Iraqi Communist Party, Iraqi Intellectual Movement, National Home, Iraqi Republican Gathering, Iraqi Leadership Party, Enough Movement, National Independence Party, National Civil Movement, Independents Alliance, Democratic Current, and Iraq Builders Current.

The alliance described itself as more than a political bloc, outlining a mission to rebuild the state on principles of citizenship, justice, and dignity. It also committed to a clear vision, practical programs, and executable plans, with a focus on democratic governance, peaceful power transitions, restoring state institutions, combating corruption, and empowering citizens.

The coalition’s formation comes as preparations continue for Iraq’s parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025.

Earlier today, the Shiite Coordination Framework bloc announced it would run joint lists in Diyala, Nineveh, and Saladin, marking a shift from previous plans to compete separately. This move follows the emergence of a new alliance, Qarar (Decision), led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s al-Furatin Movement, Badr Organization chief Hadi al-Amiri, and Popular Mobilization Authority head Faleh al-Fayyad.