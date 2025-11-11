Iraqi PM Al-Sudani casts his ballot in parliamentary elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani cast his ballot on Tuesday morning as voting opened across the country for the 2025 parliamentary elections.

Addressing reporters after casting his vote, al-Sudani noted that holding the elections within their constitutional timeframe reflected “Iraq’s commitment to the peaceful transfer of power.”

He praised the security forces for protecting polling centers and ensuring an orderly voting process, while commending the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) for completing all necessary preparations to guarantee transparent and fair elections.

“Both local and international observers were present to monitor the process,” he concluded. Polls opened earlier on Tuesday for Iraq’s sixth parliamentary elections, with 20,063,773 eligible voters participating across 18 provinces.

Al-Sudani enters the elections at the head of the Reconstruction and Development Alliance (Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya), a broad coalition fielding 446 candidates across 12 provinces. The alliance is contesting 240 seats and represents the most extensive electoral vehicle built by any Shiite premier since 2003.

