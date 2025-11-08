Iraq’s 2025 poll: +21M voters, new law, fading monitors, and fierce bloc rivalries

Shafaq News

Iraq will hold its parliamentary elections on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, with special voting on Sunday, November 9, for security forces, displaced persons, and detainees. The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reports more than 21.4 million registered voters, including 1.34 million eligible for special voting, across 18 provinces. Preparations include over 8,000 polling centers and thousands of press and monitoring facilities.

Electoral Law and Voting System

The elections will take place under the 2023 amended electoral law, which restored the Sainte-Laguë proportional representation formula using a 1.7 divisor. Iraq’s 83 electoral districts correspond to its provinces, with 329 parliamentary seats to be distributed. The system strengthens established political blocs and reduces the advantage independents gained in 2021. A recent Federal Supreme Court ruling also unified the Kurdistan Region’s constituencies under federal oversight.

Shiite Blocs and Al-Sadr Boycott

Within the Shiite political arena, the Coordination Framework dominates the race, led by figures such as Nouri al-Maliki, Hadi al-Amiri, and Ammar al-Hakim. These alliances are contesting key southern and central constituencies. The Patriotic Shiite Movement, headed by Muqtada al-Sadr, continues to boycott the elections, a stance that reshapes voter mobilization patterns in Baghdad, Najaf, and Maysan.

Sunni Alliances and Regional Competition

The Sunni political landscape is marked by five major alliances: Taqaddum (Progress), Al-Azm (Determination), Al-Siyada (Sovereignty), Nineveh for Its People (Ninawa Li Ahliha), and National Resolve Alliance (Al-Hasm Al-Watani). A new Unified Sunni Leadership Coalition (Ittihad Al-Qiyada Al-Sunniya Al-Muwahhada) aims to coordinate parliamentary strategies after the vote. Their competition centers on provinces such as al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh.

Kurdish Parties and Regional Dynamics

In the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) remain the dominant actors, while New Generation (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed-NGM), Kurdistan Islamic Union, and Kurdistan Justice Group are seeking to expand their reach.

Women’s Quota

Iraq’s election law reserves 25 percent of parliamentary seats for women, ensuring at least 83 female representatives across all provinces.

Minority Representation

An additional nine seats are designated for minority communities, including Christians, Yazidis, Sabean-Mandaeans, Shabaks, and Feyli Kurds.

Election Monitoring and Transparency

For the first time since 2003, Iraq is heading to the polls with the weakest international and regional monitoring presence — and without the hallmark European missions that once lent credibility and balance to the process.

Concerns Over Fraud, Bribery, and Ballot Security

Despite new safeguards, concerns remain over vote-buying, card manipulation, and ballot fraud. Watchdog organizations have reported early signs of cash incentives and fuel vouchers offered to voters in rural districts, though authorities have not confirmed specific cases. IHEC says it has tightened distribution protocols for biometric cards, limited replacement issuance, and reinforced security around ballot storage centers.

Youth Participation and Public Sentiment

With nearly 60 percent of Iraq’s population under 30, youth participation is seen as a decisive factor in voter turnout. Civil society groups and student networks are promoting awareness campaigns on social media, encouraging young Iraqis to cast their ballots.

