Iraq's 2025 elections: Five major Sunni alliances ignite the race

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraq’s Sunni political landscape is intensifying ahead of the November 11 parliamentary elections, with five major alliances competing for influence in Iraq’s western and northern provinces.

Taqaddum

The Progress (Taqaddum) Party, led by former Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi, is fielding candidates nationwide, with strongholds in al-Anbar, Nineveh, Baghdad, and other western provinces.

Its key allied blocs include Qimam (Tahaluf Qimam) led by Khaled Battal; al-Anbar Huwiyatuna, led by Ali Farhan al-Dulaimi; and the Leadership Coalition in al-Anbar (Ittihad al-Qiyada) led by Khalil al-Dulaimi. The alliance is expected to secure 27–30 seats nationwide, including nearly 90% of al-Anbar’s seats and four to five in Nineveh.

Al-Azm

Al-Azm (Determination Party), under Muthanna al-Samarrai, is fielding around 300 candidates across most Sunni provinces, concentrating efforts on Baghdad, Diyala, Kirkuk, Mosul, Ramadi, and Saladin. It is projected to win 20–25 seats nationwide, with main candidates including Mahmoud al-Qaisi in Baghdad, Raad al-Dahlaki and Najat al-Taie in Diyala, and al-Samarrai leading the Saladin list.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 elections: Shiite blocs launch largest post-2003 power contest

Other Lists

- Iraq's Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada): Led by Khamis al-Khanjar, this alliance is contesting in Sunni-majority provinces nationwide and is expected to win 7–10 seats.

- Nineveh For Its People (Ninawa Li Ahliha): Headed by Sheikh Abdullah Ajeel al-Yawar, this alliance is focused on Nineveh, where it could secure six to seven seats.

- The National Resolve Alliance (Al-Hasm Al-Watani): Led by Defense Minister Thabit Al-Abbasi, this alliance is competing in Nineveh, al-Anbar, Baghdad, Saladin, and Diyala, with projections of six to eight seats nationwide.

- The National Identity Party (Al-Huwiya Al-Wataniya): Led by Christian figure Rayan al-Kaldani with Sunni candidate Omar Namik Al-Mulla, Nineveh’s Deputy Governor, this party is also active in Nineveh and may gain three to four seats.

Unified Sunni Leadership Coalition

Earlier this year, the Unified Sunni Leadership Coalition (Ittihad Al-Qiyada Al-Sunniya Al-Muwahhada) was formed, bringing together former Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Al-Siyada’s Khamis al-Khanjar, Azm’s Muthanna al-Samarrai, National Masses Party (Al-Jamaheer Al-Wataniya)’s Ahmad al-Jubouri, and Initiative (Al-Mubadara) bloc of Ziad Al-Janabi. Taqaddum was excluded from this coalition.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Elections: Shiite giants clash for Soul of the House