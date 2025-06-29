Nineveh hits record voter count ahead of November’s elections

Shafaq News - Nineveh

On Sunday, Nineveh’s Independent High Electoral Commission held its fifth electoral awareness dialogue session in Mosul, bringing together religious leaders and tribal elders to promote voter education and reinforce democratic engagement.

In remarks to Shafaq News, media official for the Nineveh Election Office, Sufyan al-Mashhadani, noted that the session aimed to encourage active voter participation in the November 11 elections, emphasizing the role of religious and tribal institutions in guiding citizens toward responsible and transparent electoral behavior.

The session followed the completion of the voter registration update, which ran from March 25 to June 20—marking the longest update period in the commission’s history. Nearly 2.9 million voters are now registered in Nineveh, including around 1.9 million who hold biometric ID cards.

During the update period, more than 290,000 voters updated their information, while approximately 44,000 new registrants born in 2007 were added to the voters’ list for the first time. “With the issuance of new biometric cards underway, the commission expects the total number of eligible voters to surpass 2 million,” al-Mashhadani affirmed.

Addressing the situation of displaced Iraqis from Sinjar, the official confirmed that those residing in camps across Duhok and other parts of the Kurdistan Region remain eligible to vote—either at their current locations or by transferring their polling centers to Sinjar or another preferred area.