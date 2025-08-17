Iraq’s IHEC disqualifies 253 contenders ahead of November vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has barred 253 candidates from contesting the November 11 parliamentary elections, citing violations of Electoral Law.

According to an official document, the disqualified candidates failed to meet requirements under Article 7/3 of the 2018 Parliamentary Elections Law, which demands nominees show “good conduct” and prohibits those with convictions for felonies, corruption offences or crimes involving moral turpitude, even if later pardoned.

The disqualifications form part of IHEC’s ongoing candidate vetting. Earlier this year, 65 contenders were removed under the same legal provision, alongside others barred for criminal records or previous ties to the outlawed Baath Party. Today, the Commission added 12 more candidates to the list, including Abbas al-Amiri, Secretary-General of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF).

Member of Parliament Raed al-Maliki estimated that, including candidates affected by de-Baathification measures, the total number of disqualifications could approach 400.

IHEC is moving ahead with preparations for the vote, with 31 political alliances, 38 parties and 79 independents registered to run. About 29 million Iraqis are eligible to cast their ballots.