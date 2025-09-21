IHEC approves rules to curb electoral misuse

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Sunday approved new rules in the electoral system aimed at preventing candidates from exploiting official positions during their campaigns.

The move followed proposals from Iraq’s four presidencies, which include the President of the Republic, the parliamentary leadership, the Supreme Judicial Council, and the IHEC itself.

In a statement, the commission highlighted the update of Article 10 in Section Three, which bars state employees and local authorities, including security and military agencies, from using their official influence to promote themselves or specific candidates.

The decision further clarifies that acts such as distributing thank-you letters, awarding residential plots, issuing appointment orders in state institutions, and utilizing state resources or personnel for electoral purposes constitute misuse of office during the election period.

Candidates, parties, and alliances are required to follow Article 22 in Section Three, ensuring their political programs align with the state’s administrative agenda while avoiding personal attacks, as well as sectarian or racist language.

Under Article 23, the commission holds the authority to impose penalties outlined in Chapter Seven of the election law on violators and enforce sanctions through the complaints and electoral appeals process.

According to the IHEC, 20,063,773 citizens are registered to vote in the general election scheduled for November 11, 2025, at 8,703 centers and 39,285 polling stations.

