CF dismisses reports of leader’s election disqualification

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), a political alliance of predominantly Shiite parties, dismissed reports that its Secretary-General, Abbas Al-Amiri, had been excluded from upcoming parliamentary elections.

In a statement, the Framework clarified that Al-Amiri is not a candidate and that his name appearing on the exclusion lists released by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reflected a coincidental match.

Earlier on today, IHEC barred 253 candidates from contesting the November 11 parliamentary elections, citing violations of Electoral Law.

An official document showed the disqualified candidates failed to meet requirements under Article 7/3 of the 2018 Parliamentary Elections Law, which mandates nominees demonstrate “good conduct” and bars those with convictions for felonies, corruption offenses, or crimes involving moral turpitude, even if later pardoned.

IHEC is continuing its preparations for the vote, with 31 political alliances, 38 parties, and 79 independents registered, and about 29 million Iraqis eligible to cast ballots.