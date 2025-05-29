Iraq’s November elections: Al-Abadi Alliance hints at potential postponement

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr), led by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, projected that political developments may lead to a shift in the November 11 parliamentary election date.

Speaking to Shafaq News, alliance spokesperson Salam al-Zubaidi noted that the date had been officially announced by the government and endorsed by the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF). However, he cautioned that “surprises” remain possible, pointing to the potential return of Muqtada al-Sadr’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (Sadrist) and the conditions it could set, such as the early resignation of key executive officials.

Although the timeline is currently supported by most political forces—the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and the government—al-Zubaidi stressed that no arrangement is “entirely fixed.” He explained that if parliament reconvenes and efforts to revise the Electoral Law resurface, a postponement would become highly likely.

The IHEC has already warned that the current timeframe cannot accommodate legal amendments, making any legislative changes almost certain to delay the vote.