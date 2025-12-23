Blocked healthcare leaves 1,200 dead in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

At least 1,200 patients have died in Gaza after being denied medical treatment or blocked from leaving the Strip for care, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mohammed Abu Afash, director of Medical Relief in northern Gaza, explained that the deaths resulted from patients being unable to access necessary treatment and from Israel’s refusal to allow medical evacuations out of the territory.

About 99% of orthopedic surgeries have been suspended because hospitals lack essential supplies, he added, warning that untreated fractures and other injuries could lead to permanent disability and life-threatening complications as the health system continues to deteriorate.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has documented widespread shortages of medical equipment, supplies and basic medicines in Gaza, with many facilities operating at minimal capacity and others forced to shut down due to damage or lack of resources.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to impose tight controls on movement into and out of Gaza and controls all border crossings, including Rafah. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has said Hamas “will not control” the crossing, citing security concerns that Israel “will not compromise” on.

