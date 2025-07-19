Muqtada al-Sadr signals return to Iraqi politics

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi Patriotic Shiite Movement, led by Muqtada al-Sadr, is seriously considering participation in the upcoming 11 November parliamentary elections, a senior official from the movement revealed on Saturday.

The figure, speaking to Shafaq News on condition of anonymity, cited al-Sadr’s recent tweet—“We elect the lamp of guidance, and board the ship of salvation”—as more than symbolic.

“This tweet marks a clear turning point, reflecting renewed momentum in our commitment to addressing the concerns of the Iraqi people,” he explained, emphasizing the movement’s ongoing opposition to corruption, foreign influence, and sectarian governance.

While participation in the elections is under active consideration, any decision will be based on a comprehensive national reform vision that prioritizes public interest over factional gains. “Our goal is not to seek power for its own sake, but to advance a national project that restores dignity to the people and strengthens the legitimacy of the state,” the official added.

A final announcement is reportedly expected within days.

In Iraq’s 2021 parliamentary elections, al-Sadr’s bloc secured 73 seats, becoming the largest parliamentary group. However, in 2022, he unexpectedly withdrew from political participation over corruption allegations. Observers note that a potential return could disrupt current political calculations and even affect the timing of the upcoming vote.