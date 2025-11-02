Muqtada Al-Sadr: US Envoy Savaya dictates Iraq's corrupt politicians

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of Patriotic Shiite Movement, on Sunday accused the newly-appointed US Special Envoy to Iraq Mark Savaya of “dictating” what he described as the “corrupt political figures in the country.”

“Corrupt politicians place their personal interests above the nation,” al-Sadr wrote on X. “Iraq is too valuable to be handed to the corrupt, the dependent, and those bowing to Trump’s representative who came to enforce his will upon them.”

The term “corrupted” is frequently used by al-Sadr when referring to Iraq’s political figures. He previously withdrew from the 2025 elections, stating that his movement would not participate in any process “tainted by corruption” or form alliances with what he called “corrupt forces.”

Responding to a recent letter from President Abdul Latif Rashid urging him to reconsider, al-Sadr clarified that his stance is not meant to delay or cancel the vote but to protest “entrenched corruption.”

In the 2021 parliamentary elections, his bloc secured 73 of the 329 seats, becoming the largest in parliament before he later instructed his lawmakers to resign, also citing ‘’corruption.’’

