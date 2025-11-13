US Envoy Savaya hails smooth Iraqi parliamentary elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The United States supports Iraq’s sovereignty, reform efforts, and steps to limit external interference, US Presidential Envoy to Iraq Mark Savaya said on Thursday, praising the government for completing the recent parliamentary elections.

In a statement, Savaya commended Iraqis for “demonstrating once again their commitment to freedom, the rule of law, and the development of strong national institutions,” describing the election outcome as an important step in strengthening democracy and stability across the country.

He added that Washington looks forward to working closely with the next Iraqi government, further deepening strategic cooperation in security, energy, and development.

Iraq concluded its sixth parliamentary elections since 2003 on Tuesday, with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reporting voter turnout exceeding 56%.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s Al-Ima'ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development) bloc has taken the lead in eight of the country’s 18 provinces. The detailed seat distribution is expected to be released later.

