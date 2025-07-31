IHEC reports fewer women running in Iraq's Parliamentary vote

Shafaq News - Al-Sulaymaniyah

The number of female candidates in Iraq’s upcoming November 11 parliamentary elections has declined compared to the previous Kurdistan Parliament polls, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) office in Al-Sulaymaniyah reported on Thursday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Amanj Aziz, the Office Director, revealed that nine political parties have submitted 130 candidates, including 37 women and 94 men, along with four independent candidates, all of whom are men.

All party lists met the commission’s requirement of a minimum 25% female representation. Aziz linked the lower share of female candidates to the national Electoral Law, which caps the quota at 25%, below the 30% reached in the previous Kurdistan Parliament elections.

Weighing in on the issue, Bahar Mahmoud, an academic and former Kurdish MP, described the current quota as the minimum acceptable level of female participation, noting that representation could increase if more women run and win outside the quota system, a trend observed in past election cycles.

“The quota remains essential to address societal challenges in recognizing women’s political roles,” Mahmoud said. “There are still segments of the population that do not fully support women’s political rights.”

Emphasizing the importance of broader participation, Mahmoud confirmed that women should not be limited to legislative roles but also take on executive positions, stressing that their presence in decision-making helps advance advocacy for social issues, particularly women’s rights.