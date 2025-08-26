Judicial commission overturns ban on former Nineveh Governor

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Judicial Commission for Elections has accepted the appeal of former Nineveh Governor Najm Al-Jubouri, overturning his disqualification from Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

The decision, issued on August 25 and signed by the Head of the Commission, Judge Hassan Fouad, overturned a previous ruling that had barred Al-Jubouri from running due to his past military roles in the banned Baath Party.

In recent days, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) disqualified 627 individuals for reasons including criminal records, corruption allegations, breaches of de-Baathification procedures, and incomplete documentation such as missing educational certificates.

Iraq is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on November 11, 2025. Campaigning is set to begin on October 8 and continue until the day before special voting. Approximately 30 million Iraqis are eligible to vote, with 31 electoral alliances, 38 political parties, and 79 independent candidates contesting the polls.