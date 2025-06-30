Iraq parliamentary elections: Campaigning begins October

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced the official campaign period for candidates will begin in early October, confirming that voter registration is no longer accessible.

Addressing Shafaq News, the commission’s media team spokesperson, Hassan Hadi Zayer, highlighted that the window for updating voter records was extensive which allowed the commission to revise the data of more than two million voters.

He also clarified that the minorities’ seat allocations are determined by the current election law, with no plans to increase them.

These remarks come as Iraq prepares for its parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025.

Earlier this month, IHEC revealed its need for approximately 250,000 polling staff, emphasizing that it is also seeking official approval to issue commendation letters to those participating on Election Day.