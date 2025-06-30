IHEC sets up committees to track premature election ads

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) formed central and provincial media monitoring committees to track violations of election campaign regulations, spokesperson Jumana Al-Ghalai revealed on Monday.

Al-Ghalai told Shafaq News that the committees will mainly monitor premature candidate announcements or the publication of candidate numbers ahead of the official start of campaigning.

Earlier this month, IHEC announced its need for around 250,000 polling staff and said it is seeking official approval to issue commendation letters to those who serve on election day (November 11).

More than 21 million citizens had updated their voter information between March and June 5.