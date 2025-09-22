IHEC fines election contender over rule breach in Kirkuk

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) imposed a fine on a candidate in Kirkuk for violating electoral rules.

In a statement, the commission announced a five-million Iraqi dinar (around $3,425) penalty for contender Khalid Hamad Alawi Shehab Al-Mufriji of the Arab Coalition list, citing Article 5/3 of the Complaints and Appeals Regulation No. 10 of 2023.

The fine comes amid a series of electoral complaints and appeals under review, aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the election process and ensuring contenders comply with legal regulations.

Earlier, IHEC announced it had barred 786 contenders from the upcoming elections, citing a range of legal and procedural violations.

Nationwide, about 30 million Iraqis are eligible to vote in the parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025. A total of 31 alliances, 38 political parties, and 79 independent contenders—23 in general constituencies and 56 representing minorities—are entering the race. Campaigning is set to begin on October 8 and will continue until 24 hours before special voting starts.

