IHEC: Early campaigning breaches documented

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission’s (IHEC) monitoring committee has documented multiple campaign violations, primarily involving early campaigning on social media platforms.

IHEC spokesperson Hassan al-Zayer told Shafaq News that these breaches, which occurred before the official campaign period begins in early October, have resulted in financial penalties under existing election laws.

He also introduced a new complaint mechanism that allows voters to report violations on election day using Form 110, which can be submitted at polling stations or provincial offices for prompt and transparent review.

Al-Zayer stressed that these measures are designed to uphold the integrity of the November 11 election, promote fair competition, and protect the rights of both candidates and voters.

