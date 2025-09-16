November 11 vote: IHEC clears 11 candidates

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Tuesday upheld the candidacy of 11 individuals for the November parliamentary elections after reviewing their legal and ethical eligibility.

According to official documents, the IHEC Board of Commissioners issued 16 rulings during its September 15 session, confirming that three candidates were cleared of de-Baathification restrictions and eight met the required “good conduct” standards.

The commission also dismissed several complaints against candidates, noting that those approved belong to a range of political blocs, including independents and coalition members.

Last week, IHEC spokesperson Hassan al-Zayer revealed that 786 candidates had been disqualified, with the number expected to exceed 1,000 as judicial and security screenings continue.

