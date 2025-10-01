IHEC sanctions parliamentary candidates over campaign rules

IHEC sanctions parliamentary candidates over campaign rules
2025-10-01T16:00:22+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday fined two parliamentary candidates for violating campaign regulations.

According to official records, the IHEC Board of Commissioners imposed a penalty of five million dinars (about $3,800) each on sitting lawmaker Yahya al-Mohammadi and candidate Jassim al-Asal, both running on the al-Anbar Is Our Identity (al-Anbar hawiyatona) list.

The fines came as IHEC warned that candidates who breach campaign rules face escalating measures, ranging from financial penalties starting at two million dinars (about $1,500) to possible disqualification. Spokesman Hassan Hadi Zayer told Shafaq News the commission’s new 29-article framework is designed to safeguard the integrity of the November 11 parliamentary elections.

Read more: Disqualified candidates: Iraq's electoral body under fire

IHEC sanctions parliamentary candidates over campaign rules
IHEC sanctions parliamentary candidates over campaign rules

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon