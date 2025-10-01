IHEC sanctions parliamentary candidates over campaign rules

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday fined two parliamentary candidates for violating campaign regulations.

According to official records, the IHEC Board of Commissioners imposed a penalty of five million dinars (about $3,800) each on sitting lawmaker Yahya al-Mohammadi and candidate Jassim al-Asal, both running on the al-Anbar Is Our Identity (al-Anbar hawiyatona) list.

The fines came as IHEC warned that candidates who breach campaign rules face escalating measures, ranging from financial penalties starting at two million dinars (about $1,500) to possible disqualification. Spokesman Hassan Hadi Zayer told Shafaq News the commission’s new 29-article framework is designed to safeguard the integrity of the November 11 parliamentary elections.

Read more: Disqualified candidates: Iraq's electoral body under fire