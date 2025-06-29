IHEC: 36 electoral lists in Nineveh for Iraq vote

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Thirty-six electoral lists will compete in Nineveh for Iraq’s parliamentary elections on November 11, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Sunday.

Farhan al-Maamari, head of IHEC’s Nineveh office, told Shafaq News that the lists include 12 single-party slates, nine coalitions, and 15 quota-based lists representing minorities. Of these, eight are for Yazidis, four for Shabak, three for Christians, and two for independent candidates. “In total, Nineveh will see 1,040 candidates on the ballot.”

Al-Maamari also urged residents to participate, stressing that IHEC is coordinating with security and public agencies to safeguard a fair and transparent election.

Notably, Nineveh province has about 9.5 million registered voters and will be allocated 31 seats in Iraq’s 320-member parliament, including eight reserved for women.

IHEC closed candidate registration nationwide on June 26. Imad Jameel, head of IHEC’s media team, told our agency that applications are now under review by security, judicial, and oversight authorities. Voter registration and data updates remain ongoing ahead of the vote.