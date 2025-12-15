Iraq’s late salary review triggers public outcry

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi caretaker government’s decision on Monday to review the salaries and allowances of the three presidential offices has drawn widespread criticism, as it came late and after the government’s term had ended.

Iraq’s Ministerial Council for the Economy on Monday approved measures to curb government spending, led by cuts to allocations for the three presidencies and sharp reductions in official travel.

Salam Al-Radi, a government employee, told Shafaq News that reviewing the salaries is a positive step, but “any reduction or adjustment should be proportional to the size of their work.” He noted that some employees in productive ministries contribute significant revenue to the state budget, and their efforts “must be taken into account when evaluating salaries, as is the case for all ministry employees.”

Teacher Majida Al-Maliki noted that “in all countries, a salary scale determines the pay for each institution according to specific laws, taking into account productivity, effort, and achieved results.”

Regarding the legality of the caretaker government taking such decisions, legal expert Ali Al-Tamimi explained to Shafaq News that the outgoing prime minister has the right to issue governmental decisions and measures that are considered preparatory or advisory for the incoming government. “The Council of Ministers is an institution, not individuals, so the government may issue or take such decisions,” he explained.