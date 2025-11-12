Iraq’s 2025 Elections: Old lines, new margins

Shafaq News

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of the 2025 parliamentary elections, following a delay that lasted nearly two hours.

The results capped three days of voting that began with special ballots on November 9 and the general vote on November 11 across 8,703 centers and 39,285 stations. IHEC reported a 56.11% national turnout among 20 million eligible voters, slightly higher than in 2021 but uneven nationwide.

Al-Sudani’s Southern Stronghold

Al-Sudani’s Al-Ima'ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development) bloc led in eight provinces: Maysan, Dhi Qar, Muthanna, Najaf, Qadisiyah, Babil, Karbala, and Baghdad, cementing its dominance across Shia Iraq. In the capital, it secured 411,026 votes, nearly 20% of the turnout, and well ahead of Taqaddum of former Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al-Halbousi. Similar margins were recorded in Qadisiyah and Muthanna, where the bloc outpaced the State of Law of Nouri al-Maliki and Sadiqoon of Qais al-Khazali.

Two exceptions stood out: Basra, where the Tasmim Alliance topped with 174,097 votes, and Wasit, where the Wasit al-Ajmal Alliance led with 105,934 votes.

Al-Sudani’s coalition now commands the largest Shia bloc (almost 46 seats) but remains regionally confined, with limited reach in mixed or Sunni-majority provinces.

Taqaddum’s Western Command

In the Sunni provinces, Taqaddum, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, consolidated its dominance. It won al-Anbar with 212,489 votes and Saladin with 82,729, while placing second in Baghdad, Nineveh, Kirkuk, and Diyala.

Turnout in its core areas exceeded 66%, the highest in Arab Iraq – a renewal in Sunni participation after years of marginalization. The results cement Taqaddum’s role as the principal Sunni bloc and a decisive partner in government formation.

The alliance is expected to secure about 28 seats in the parliament.

Kurdish North: Stability and High Turnout

The KDP and PUK retained their strongholds, again dividing the north along established lines. The KDP dominated Duhok (413,698 votes, 77.47% turnout) and Erbil (369,118, 71.65%) while gaining ground in parts of Nineveh. The PUK led in al-Sulaymaniyah (240,899, 60.15%) and Kirkuk (178,629, 65.02%), reinforcing its control over the northeast.

Local and Mixed Provinces

Several provinces diverged from national patterns:

- Diyala: Badr Organization led by Hadi Al-Ameri narrowly beat Taqaddum with 105,225 votes.

- Nineveh: A three-way contest split votes among KDP, Taqaddum, and Reconstruction and Development.

- Kirkuk: The PUK outpolled Taqaddum and the Turkmen Front in one of Iraq’s most contested provinces.

Turnout Divide

IHEC data showed stark regional contrasts: southern provinces recorded the lowest participation—Maysan (42.15%), Najaf (43.62%), Wasit (47.52%), Karbala (47.59%)—while Duhok led with 77.47%. The capital, Baghdad, with 2.1 million voters, saw just 48.76%.

The divide showed differing levels of public trust: steady in Kurdistan, renewed in Sunni regions, and fading in much of the Shia south.

Government Formation

Under the constitution, IHEC will submit results to the Federal Supreme Court for certification, after which parliament must elect a president and designate the largest bloc to form a cabinet within 30 days.

Iraq’s established power-sharing formula—a Shia prime minister, Sunni parliament speaker, and Kurdish president—is expected to remain, though the distribution of roles and policy concessions will define the coalition’s balance.

The 2025 elections redrew no political boundaries. Al-Sudani holds the Shia south and Baghdad, Taqaddum dominates the Sunni west, and the KDP and PUK control Kurdistan. Despite a few local upsets, the outcome is one of continuity rather than transformation.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.