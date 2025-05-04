Countdown to November: Iraq's IHEC extends alliance deadline
2025-05-04T12:30:11+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) extended the deadline for political alliances to register, setting May 14 as the new cutoff.
The IHEC said the Board of Commissioners made the decision as part of preparations for the parliamentary vote set for November 11.
Earlier, IHEC granted additional time for updating the voter register to support logistical planning and electoral access.