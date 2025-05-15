IHEC: 106 Iraqi parties signal intent to run in elections

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced that 106 political parties, out of 338 registered groups, have expressed interest in participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Hussam Hisham, spokesperson for the IHEC’s Department of Political Parties and Organizations, told Shafaq News Agency that, in addition to the announced parties, 10 independent electoral lists have also signaled their intention to run.

He noted that 66 political coalitions had previously registered with the Commission, while seven new alliances have submitted formal registration requests.

“So far, nine coalitions have confirmed participation, and one new coalition has received official approval,” he added, stressing that May 20 is the final deadline for registering political coalitions.

Notably, Iraq will hold its legislative elections on November 11, with nearly 29 million Iraqis eligible to vote.