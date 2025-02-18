Shiite Patriotic Movement dismisses reports of election registration

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a senior official from the Shiite Patriotic Movement, led by Muqtada Al-Sadr, denied reports that the movement had registered an electoral list with Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, stated, "This information is completely false, and to date, the movement has not registered any list under its name or as a substitute within the commission."

The official, who requested anonymity, further clarified that Muqtada Al-Sadr has not yet made a final decision regarding the Shiite Patriotic Movement’s participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

"The information we have received from Al-Hanana suggests that a decision may be issued within the next two months," the source added.

Several news outlets had earlier reported that the Shiite Patriotic Movement (Sadrist Movement) had registered with the IHEC to contest the next parliamentary elections.

On April 13, 2024, the movement, led by Muqtada Al-Sadr, announced a rebranding of its public name to the "Shiite Patriotic Movement," a move that analysts viewed as part of efforts to return to the political arena.

In early February, Rahman Al-Jaza'iri, a leader in the Coordination Framework, revealed that the official announcement on the return of the Shiite Patriotic Movement would likely come after Ramadan, with the movement expected to be a strong contender in the upcoming elections.

Al-Jaza'iri told Shafaq News Agency that political leaders are working on defining alliances, though there remains uncertainty over the movement’s participation in the elections.

He suggested that Muqtada Al-Sadr could make an official announcement following the holy month.

Al-Jaza'iri also noted that some lawmakers have withdrawn from various alliances, with expectations that some might join the Shiite Patriotic Movement.

Mid-February, political sources told Shafaq News that most political blocs had sent representatives to Najaf to discuss Muqtada Al-Sadr's stance on participation in the upcoming elections. However, no conclusive path has been determined, as the decision is still dependent on Al-Sadr's will.

Recent discussions within the Coordination Framework have focused on urging Al-Sadr to participate in the elections, amidst internal divisions within the framework.

It is worth noting that in June 2022, Al-Sadr decided to withdraw from Iraq's political process and declared he would not participate in any future elections, following his call for the resignation of his 73 MPs, citing a refusal to collaborate with "corrupt" politicians.