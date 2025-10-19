Code of honor: Nineveh parties to sign binding pact with residents

Shafaq News – Nineveh

The National Resolve Alliance (Al-Hasm Al-Watani) and Nineveh For Its People (Ninawa Li Ahliha) will sign a “Pledge Document” with Nineveh residents, committing to 20 binding principles ahead of Iraq’s 11 November parliamentary elections.

At a press conference on Sunday, Thabet Al-Abbasi, head of the Resolve Alliance, highlighted that the document seeks to establish a principle of partnership between citizens and candidates, stressing that his party intends to implement all 20 points if it wins a simple majority in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Pointing to the unprecedented nature of the initiative in Iraq’s electoral history, Al-Abbasi outlined that the signing period for Nineveh residents will open in the coming days. He further described the document as both an ethical and political commitment aimed at ensuring the delivery of campaign promises while promoting stability and development in the province.

Home to 3.7 million people, Nineveh mirrors Iraq’s ethnic and religious diversity, encompassing Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen, Yazidis, and Christians. The province is finalizing preparations for the parliamentary elections, with nearly 2 million residents expected to participate.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections — What You Need to Know