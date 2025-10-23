Iraq’s 2025 elections: Shiite blocs launch largest post-2003 power contest

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Shiite political parties and movements are heading into the November 11 parliamentary elections with some of the largest candidate lists since 2003, marking an intense intra-Shiite competition over leadership, influence, and control of the next government.

Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani leads the Reconstruction and Development list (Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya), fielding 446 candidates across 12 provinces to contest 240 of the 329 parliamentary seats.

The coalition brings together several allied groups, including the Euphrates Movement (al-Furatain) led by the Prime Minister himself (currently holding one seat); the Iraqi National Accord (Wifaq) of former Prime Minister Ayad Allawi; the Ata’a Movement of Faleh al-Fayyadh; the Irada Movement led by Hanan al-Fatlawi; the Bilad Sumer Gathering (Tajammo’ Bilad Sumer) headed by Labor Minister Ahmed al-Asadi; and the Karbala Innovation Alliance (Ibda’a Karbala) led by Karbala Governor Nassif al-Khattabi.

Other notable figures include MP Mohammed al-Sayhoud and Mohammed Sahib al-Daraji.

The coalition has its strongest presence in Baghdad, where 138 candidates are running for 71 seats, followed by 50 in Basra for 25 seats, 38 in Dhi Qar for 17, and 34 in Babil for 17 seats. It also maintains limited representation in the Sunni-majority provinces of Nineveh and Saladin.

Dawlat al-Qanoon

Former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki is contesting the elections through his State of Law Coalition (Dawlat al-Qanoon), which fields 425 candidates across all provinces and aims to secure between 40 and 45 seats.

The bloc retains a strong base in Baghdad. Among its key candidates are Agriculture Minister Abbas al-Aliyaoui in Najaf, Youth and Sports Minister Ahmed al-Mubarak in Baghdad, and Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul-Ghani alongside Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadel in Basra.

Other candidates include Yasser Abu Rahab, Aqeel al-Fatlawi, Othman al-Shibani, Ibtisam al-Hilali, Muna al-Mousawi, Zainab al-Abbadi, Fatima al-Issawi, and Dunya al-Shammari.

Al-Hikma

The National Wisdom Movement (al-Hikma), led by Ammar al-Hakim, is competing within the National State Forces Alliance, which fields 400 candidates, mainly in Baghdad and the southern provinces.

Prominent figures on its list include Ansjam al-Gharawi, Ali al-Bandawi, Ali al-Humaidawi — chair of the parliamentary services committee — as well as Saleh al-Salem and Ali Gharkan.

Badr

The Badr Organization, led by Hadi al-Amiri, is running independently with 460 candidates across all provinces, including Sunni-majority areas.

Leading figures include former Interior Minister Mohammed al-Ghabban in Baghdad, along with Hafez al-Saidi, Razzaq Sweif, Hamed al-Mousawi, Abu Murtada al-Karbalai, and Ibtisam al-Ardhi.

