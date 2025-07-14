Iraq's Coordination Framework calls for enhanced election security

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq’s Coordination Framework, an alliance of Shiite political factions, called for the swift approval of urgent legislation in parliament, underscoring the need to strengthen electoral security ahead of the national elections set for November 11, 2025.

In a statement, the group confirmed holding its regular meeting at the office of former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani also attending. The talks focused on recent political and security developments, along with a range of national issues under active review.

The discussion extended to regional and international developments, with participants reviewing how broader geopolitical shifts could influence Iraq’s internal stability. They further stressed the importance of maintaining a unified national position in the face of external pressures, particularly those with potential to impact the country’s security and political cohesion.

Preparations for the parliamentary elections formed a core part of the meeting. Leaders emphasized the importance of ensuring a secure, transparent, and inclusive electoral environment—one capable of preserving procedural integrity and encouraging wide voter participation.

The group finally urged the parliament to move swiftly on legislative measures they consider vital for safeguarding the electoral process, warning that further delays could undermine public confidence and institutional readiness.