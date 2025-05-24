PM Al-Sudani orders crackdown on state funds misuse ahead of elections

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Saturday urged stronger action to prevent the misuse of state resources during campaigns for the upcoming November 11 parliamentary elections.

In a meeting with Integrity Commission Chairman Mohammed Ali Al-Lami, Al-Sudani emphasized the need for robust oversight to ensure the elections reflect the true will of the Iraqi people, according to a statement from his media office.

He called for closer coordination among the Integrity Commission, the Federal Board of Supreme Audit, and the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to monitor and respond to potential violations.

Al-Lami confirmed that the commission had completed a comprehensive review and assembled specialized teams to detect misuse and uphold fair competition among candidates.