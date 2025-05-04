Iraq, Qatar strengthen strategic partnership through Development Road

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani discussed strengthening cooperation in the transport and logistics sector with Qatari Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Thani.

The talks included advancing Iraq’s Development Road project, with both sides exploring joint ventures and investment opportunities across transport, logistics, ports, and aviation to enhance regional connectivity and economic growth.

Iraq and Qatar are deepening economic cooperation, with a key focus on the Development Road project—a $17 billion initiative to transform Iraq into a regional trade and transport hub. In April 2024, both countries, alongside Turkiye and the UAE, signed an MoU to jointly advance the project, which links Iraq’s Grand Faw Port to Europe via rail and highway networks.

Iraq is also seeking alternatives to Iranian gas imports following recent US sanctions, with Qatar emerging as a potential supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG)—a move that could further strengthen energy ties between the two countries.