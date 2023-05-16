Iraq's Premier Pledges Economic Revival as Qatari Business Delegation Signals Investment Intent

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reiterated his government's commitment to fostering an economic renaissance in a bid to rectify the country's development trajectory.

Prime Minister al-Sudani's remarks came during a meeting with a delegation of Qatari businesspersons, headed by Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Tuesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's unwavering dedication to fostering regional and global economic cooperation highlighting the country's endeavors to build fruitful partnerships, capitalizing on government-initiated opportunities in renewable energy, associated gas, and petrochemical industries.

The premier shed light on his government's efforts to craft a hospitable and enticing investment climate for both local and international stakeholders.

Al-Sudani said that his administration is adamant about championing an economic resurgence that would fortify Iraq's journey toward sustainable development.

In response to the Prime Minister's assurances, Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, head of the Qatari business delegation, conveyed his appreciation for the productive dialogue and the government's keenness to cooperate with Qatari enterprises.

The delegation members affirmed their eagerness to engage in ventures within Iraq and to forge strategic alliances with Iraqi entrepreneurs and the increasingly receptive private sector.