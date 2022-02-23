Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Qatar to supply Iraq with gas, minister says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-23T11:47:59+0000
Qatar to supply Iraq with gas, minister says

Shafaq News / The Iraqi minister of oil, Ihsan Abduljabbar, revealed that talks are taking place to receive one million tons and a half of gas from Qatar.

The minister's statement came following his meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Saad al-Dosari in Doha.

Abduljabbar said that Iraq will one of the most prominent LPG exporters in the next few years.

He discussed with al-Dosari enhancing relations between Baghdad and Doha, especially in the field of oil and gas investments.

Iraq's electricity minister Adel Karim and Qatar's energy minister Saad al-Kaabi discussed earlier this month the possibility of Qatar supplying gas to Iraq to address its power shortages.

The country is holding talks with many gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, to import electric power.

Baghdad is also planning to import electricity from Jordan and Turkey, amid a stifling crisis and the increasing demand for electric power.

related

FAO's NERC, an opportunity to discuss Al-Ahwar issue, UN Official Says

Date: 2022-02-09 15:14:30
FAO's NERC, an opportunity to discuss Al-Ahwar issue, UN Official Says

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-12-22 08:02:29
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Iraq pays $5 billion in interest on foreign loans

Date: 2020-08-19 18:51:34
Iraq pays $5 billion in interest on foreign loans

Ilam exports 284 million dollars worth of goods to Iraq via one border crossing

Date: 2020-12-04 06:12:26
Ilam exports 284 million dollars worth of goods to Iraq via one border crossing

Abject poverty inflicts less than 2% of the total poverty headcounts, official says

Date: 2021-04-27 11:08:45
Abject poverty inflicts less than 2% of the total poverty headcounts, official says

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the third week of January

Date: 2021-01-30 06:50:29
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the third week of January

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-09 08:40:47
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

In cooperation with Chinese company, Iraq to explore hydrocarbon blocs in the Gulf

Date: 2022-01-11 12:06:36
In cooperation with Chinese company, Iraq to explore hydrocarbon blocs in the Gulf