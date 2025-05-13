New faces only: Iraqi alliance excludes political veterans from 2025 elections

Shafaq News/ The National Resolve Alliance (Al-Hasm) will not include former ministers or parliamentarians on its candidate list for Iraq’s upcoming legislative elections on November 11.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Al-Hasm’s Head, Thabit Al-Abbasi, noted that “the alliance is committed to promoting new faces and honest, capable individuals to serve the people,” adding that the alliance’s belief in democratic change through the ballot box and its commitment to placing national interest above all else.

In March, Iraq’s High Electoral Commission (IHEC) launched a one-month voter registry update. According to spokesperson Jumana Al-Ghalai, around 29 million Iraqis are eligible to vote.