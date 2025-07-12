PM Sudani’s bloc gains majority ahead of elections

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s new parliamentary bloc, Reconstruction and Development, has officially become the largest in Iraq’s legislature ahead of the parliamentary elections on November 11.

According to its spokesperson, Firas al-Maslamawi, the bloc submitted an official letter to the speaker of parliament on Saturday, endorsed by 53 lawmakers.

The group aims to push forward legislation related to health, education, infrastructure, and public services. Among its early priorities are laws governing the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Retirement and Service Law, as well as pending legislation concerning national security and intelligence agencies, he pointed out.

Al-Maslamawi further indicated that “the bloc will take the lead in driving parliament’s agenda during the current session,” highlighting the need for regular sittings to pass laws directly tied to citizens’ needs.

Regarding the Khor Abdullah maritime dispute, he affirmed that the previous agreement had been nullified by a binding Federal Supreme Court decision. The case has been referred to parliamentary committees and advisers to determine whether a revised legal framework is required, the MP noted, adding that any future deal must protect Iraq’s sovereignty.

He also pointed to the bloc’s core principles of citizenship and fair wealth distribution, noting that additional lawmakers are expected to join soon, potentially raising its total to 60 members.