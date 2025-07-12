Iraqi Parliament kicks off crucial legislative session

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Parliament opened its second legislative term on Saturday, with 175 of the 329 deputies attending the first session, the Parliament’s media office reported.

Mohsen al-Mandalawi, First Deputy Speaker, highlighted the urgency for the final legislative term to tackle key issues affecting Iraq’s sovereignty and citizens’ well-being, underscoring the need to swiftly approve draft laws related to public services and the economy, particularly those directly impacting daily life.

Al-Mandalawi also called on parliamentary committees to speed up their review of pending legislation, aiming to ensure timely preparation ahead of upcoming votes.

The session followed an appeal last Tuesday by Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, who stressed the ''constitutional duty of all political blocs and deputies, including independents, to participate fully in parliamentary sessions throughout the remaining term.''

Underlining the importance of unity, he urged lawmakers to prioritize national interests above political differences and cooperate in passing overdue legislation that supports stability ahead of the next parliamentary elections in November 11, 2025.