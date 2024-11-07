Iraqi Parliament extends legislative term by 30 days to address pending laws

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament's presidency announced, on Thursday, the extension of its current legislative term for an additional 30 days, starting from November 9.

The extension came after parliamentary legal committee member Mohammed al-Khafaji highlighted that the legislative term was set to conclude on November 9. According to al-Khafaji, “Article 58 of the Iraqi Constitution allows for the term to be extended upon request from the President, Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament, or 50 members of Parliament, with the final decision subject to majority approval by the Council.”

He explained that the extension is essential to organize parliamentary activities and address pending legislation that had faced repeated delays and disruptions in recent sessions.

“The extended term will also grant additional time for the government to submit the 2025 federal budget draft, which is due before the year’s end,” Al-Khafaji said, emphasizing the importance of timely government action to avoid delays similar to those encountered in the current year’s budget process.