Iraqi Parliament to decide fate of 120+ pending bills

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament presidency will soon convene to determine which draft laws reach the agenda, a source from Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani’s office revealed on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News that more than 120 bills remain pending, including the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Authority Law, warning that if parliament “fails” to meet next week, all legislation will automatically roll over to the next cycle as the fifth parliamentary term ends in September ahead of the November 11, 2025 elections.

Parliament has been paralyzed since August 5, after a dispute between Speaker al-Mashhadani and Deputy Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi over chairing authority halted proceedings, leaving key legislation stalled while blocs pivot to campaigning.