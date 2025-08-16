Iraq’s Parliament leadership rift halts legislative agenda

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Parliament has not set a date to resume debate on key legislation, including the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Authority Law, as divisions within its leadership stall proceedings, an independent lawmaker disclosed on Saturday.

MP Jawad al-Yasari told Shafaq News that the recent rift between Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani and his Deputy Mohsen al-Mandalawi has left the chamber effectively paralyzed.

“There is no indication of sessions convening anytime soon,” he remarked, noting that political blocs remain absorbed in campaigning for the November 11 elections, leaving legislative activity suspended.

The deadlock stems from the August 5 session, when al-Mandalawi declared the sitting valid with 169 lawmakers present and assumed the chair. The speaker dismissed the move as illegitimate, arguing he had given no authorization. His deputy countered that parliamentary rules allow him to preside in the speaker’s absence, leaving the matter to the judiciary.