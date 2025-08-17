100+ lawmakers push for PMF Law vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad

More than 100 Iraqi lawmakers have endorsed a request for an extraordinary parliamentary session to vote on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Authority Law, MP Ibtisam al-Hilali disclosed on Sunday.

Al-Hilali, a lawmaker of the Iran-aligned Shiite Coordination Framework, told Shafaq News that the signatures will be submitted to parliament’s leadership to set a date, stressing that the legislation is “essential” and must advance despite external pressures to block it.

The proposed law seeks to regulate the PMF, a powerful umbrella of armed groups integrated into Iraq’s security apparatus after the 2014 war with ISIS. Supporters argue it secures fighters’ rights, while critics caution it could formalize the influence of the groups beyond full state control.

Parliament has remained frozen since August 5, when a clash between Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani and Deputy Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi over chairing authority stalled proceedings, leaving major bills — including the PMF Law — in limbo as political blocs shift focus to the November 11 elections.

Independent MP Jawad al-Yasari confirmed to Shafaq News on Saturday that the parliamentary presidency has issued no directives to reconvene or move forward with pending legislation.