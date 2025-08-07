Iraq to vote on PMF law in days despite US pressure

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi lawmakers are preparing to vote within days on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Authority Law, despite strong US opposition and efforts by some Shiite leaders to postpone the bill to the next parliamentary session, MP Hassan al-Asadi told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Al-Asadi, a senior figure in the National Approach Bloc (Al-Nahj Al-Watani) within the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), confirmed that the bill has completed two parliamentary readings and is scheduled for a final vote after the Arbaeen pilgrimage on August 14, describing it as essential to regulating the PMF’s administrative structure.

While criticizing external pressure on Iraq’s legislative decisions, he rejected “any interference—whether from the United States or others—particularly in matters concerning the PMF,” which he referred to as an official military institution.

The MP also pointed to a second bill, Iraq’s PMF Service and Retirement Law, which has been returned to the cabinet for amendments and has not yet reached parliament. He clarified that delays surrounding this legislation stem from internal political disputes unrelated to the institution.

Meanwhile, a senior political source told Shafaq News that key disagreements persist within Shiite parties over the PMF’s future structure and leadership. The current draft envisions incorporating the force into Iraq’s formal military hierarchy, with standardized ranks—an approach reportedly facing resistance from powerful factions within the PMF.

“Unless a political agreement is reached, the law may be deferred to the next parliamentary session, though some parties may resort to political bargaining to secure its passage.”

The legislative push comes nearly nine years after Iraq’s parliament first recognized the PMF in 2016 in response to the war against ISIS. That law, while symbolically significant, lacked organizational clarity. The new draft seeks to define the PMF’s role within Iraq’s security architecture as part of a broader reform effort.

Washington, however, has raised repeated objections. On Tuesday, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce warned that the law would strengthen Iran-aligned groups within the PMF, including several designated as terrorist organizations by the United States—among them Kata'ib Hezbollah, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, and Harakat al-Nujaba.

Another Department official told our agency that Washington “strongly opposes any legislation that is inconsistent with the goals of our bilateral security assistance and partnership,” and cautioned that the US would continue taking “appropriate action” against financial entities engaging with sanctioned groups.