Parliament to resume sessions amid “hesitation” over PMF Law

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Authority Law can only move forward if political groups outside the Coordination Framework (a political alliance of ruling Shiite parties in Iraq), who remain hesitant, agree to support it, a source from the bloc told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The source explained that reluctance from certain political groups has affected the attendance of their representatives, which in turn has delayed movement on the PMF Law, noting that the bill remains contingent on political consensus. “Once agreement is reached, it may proceed to a vote.”

According to the official parliamentary agenda, the Iraqi Council of Representatives is set to resume its sessions on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. The PMF Law, however, is not currently listed among the scheduled bills up for discussion or vote.

Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee member Mukhtar al-Mousawi told Shafaq News that the published agendas for all three sessions next week “require full attendance from all members,” urging the presidency of parliament to impose financial penalties on those who fail to attend without valid excuse.

Al-Mousawi noted that this disciplinary mechanism had been applied previously to encourage participation, stating that salary deductions were implemented in cases of unexcused absence. “Some absent MPs even submitted medical leave documents to avoid the penalties,” he said.

Iraq’s parliament has remained paralyzed since the contentious session on August 5, 2025, which was disrupted by a public dispute between Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani and his deputy Mohsen al-Mandalawi over who had the authority to preside over the session. The standoff has prevented further