CF seeks parliament session for PMF Authority Law

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework, an alliance of predominantly Shiite parties, put the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Authority Law at the center of its latest meeting, focusing on how to secure a parliamentary session and advance the legislation, political sources revealed to Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The meeting, attended by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and most Framework leaders, examined both the feasibility of passing the Law and the effort to gather 120 out of 329 deputies’ signatures in support.

Discussions are set to continue, with another Framework meeting scheduled within the next two days, the sources noted.

Framework lawmaker Ibtisam Al-Hilali underlined the drive to collect signatures, pointing out that some deputies are prepared to attend the session in PMF military uniforms. However, MP Thaer Mukheef cautioned that collecting signatures alone does not ensure a vote on the PMF law, stressing that while many deputies support a dedicated session for approval, no final consensus has been reached.

Parliament has remained paralyzed since August 5. Earlier, MP Jawad al-Yasari confirmed to Shafaq News that no directive has yet come from the speaker’s office, and no concrete scheduling has been set to resume legislative sessions on key bills.

The latest discussions come amid growing US pressure on the Iraqi government to dissolve the PMF.

Formally established in 2014 to fight ISIS, the PMF has since evolved into a powerful paramilitary institution integrated into Iraq’s security apparatus, though it is often accused of retaining political and militia loyalties.

The proposed Law seeks to regulate its status, benefits, and legal framework—an issue that continues to divide Iraq’s leadership.

Meanwhile, the US State Department has warned that the legislation could strengthen Iran-aligned factions within the PMF, indicating it would maintain “appropriate action” against groups it designates as “terrorist organizations.”