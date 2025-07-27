Iraq's CF condemns Baghdad ministry assault

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraq’s Coordination Framework, a bloc of Shiite ruling parties, condemned the recent armed assault on a Ministry of Agriculture office in southern Baghdad, describing it as a violation of the law and an affront to state authority.

In a statement, the group expressed its support for all legal and governmental steps aimed at restoring order, rejecting the use of weapons outside official state channels.

“We urge the relevant authorities to carry out a transparent investigation and ensure those responsible are held accountable,” the statement added.

The violence broke out Sunday when units from the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) clashed with government security personnel at an Agriculture Ministry facility in Baghdad’s al-Dora district. Two people were killed—including a civilian bystander—and 12 others were injured.

The Joint Operations Command later identified PMF brigades 45 and 46 as being involved in the incident. Authorities also reported that 14 suspects had been arrested.