Two killed in Baghdad ministry gunfight

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi counterterrorism forces were deployed to southern Baghdad after gunmen stormed a Ministry of Agriculture office, killing two people and wounding 12 others, the Interior Ministry announced on Sunday.

According to a statement, the incident took place in the al-Dora district during an administrative meeting at the Baghdad Agriculture Directorate. One of the fatalities was believed to be a passerby caught in the crossfire, while the injured included ministry employees and members of the security services.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani directed the formation of a high-level investigative committee. Based on its findings, security forces detained 14 suspects affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), specifically from brigades 45 and 46. The suspects were referred to the judiciary for legal proceedings.

A security source informed Shafaq News that the violence was triggered by a dispute over the transfer of the director’s post. The outgoing official, linked to the PMF, had refused to cede the position to a newly appointed successor, who also had ties to the same paramilitary group. The appointee later returned accompanied by armed supporters, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the rival factions.

Units from the Baghdad Operations Command, the Federal Police, and the PMF Security Directorate were also dispatched to the site and managed to restore order. No further incidents were recorded following their deployment.

The clash drew criticism from lawmaker Sajad Salem, who condemned the lack of decisive action by the security leadership.

“The Iraqi military, with its proud history, is now unfortunately humiliated and defeated because of the cowardice of some of its commanders and their fear of miserable, degraded gangs,” Salem posted on X.