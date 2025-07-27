What We Know So Far: Armed PMF Faction storms ministry office

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Armed clashes erupted Sunday morning between members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Iraqi security forces at a Ministry of Agriculture office in the Dora district, south of Baghdad. The incident left two people dead—including a civilian passerby—and injured at least twelve others.

According to Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, the gunmen belonged to PMF Brigades 45 and 46, affiliated with the Kataib Hezbollah faction. The command said the group stormed a government building and exchanged fire with state security personnel tasked with protecting public institutions.

Security forces arrested 14 suspects during the operation. Upon verifying their identities, authorities confirmed all belonged to the aforementioned PMF brigades. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and the detainees have been referred to the judiciary.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry provided further details, revealing that the armed group broke into the Ministry of Agriculture’s office in western Baghdad during an internal meeting, prompting panic among employees who called for immediate help. Several officers and personnel sustained injuries in the confrontation.

Security sources told Shafaq News that the incident originated from a dispute between two individuals affiliated with the PMF over an administrative appointment. When the newly appointed director attempted to assume his duties, the current officeholder refused to hand over the position. The incoming official reportedly returned with an armed group, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Military and security officials from Baghdad Operations Command, the Federal Police, and the PMF’s own internal security directorate later intervened to de-escalate the situation. Authorities confirmed the site is now secure and no further violence has been reported.

Prime Minister Orders Accountability

In response, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, held an emergency meeting with senior military officials. He ordered that all individuals involved in the attack be held accountable in accordance with Iraqi law.

Al-Sudani emphasized the state's responsibility to protect its institutions and called for a thorough and professional investigation, warning that “no one is above the law” and that unauthorized armed actions will not be tolerated.

PMF Leadership Disavows Incident

The PMF Commission issued a statement Sunday evening pledging full cooperation with authorities. It reaffirmed that the PMF operates under the command of the Iraqi state and that any individual or group acting outside established procedures would face consequences.

“The PMF exists to serve the nation and act in coordination with official security institutions,” the statement read. “Any individual or group that steps outside this framework is violating the law and the principles of the PMF.”